Over two crore children in the 15-18 years age group vaccinated with Covid-19 doses, says PM Modi at National Youth Festival.
PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 12-01-2022 12:07 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 12:00 IST
- Country:
- India
Over two crore children in the 15-18 years age group vaccinated with Covid-19 doses, says PM Modi at National Youth Festival.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
- National Youth Festival
Advertisement