Five of family killed in roof collapse due to incessant rains in Pakistan

Five members of a family were killed when the roof of their house collapsed due to incessant rains in north west Pakistan, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Inqilab colony in Peshawar late Tuesday night.

All the seven members of the family were buried under debris, out of which five died, the rescue officials said, adding the rest have been admitted to hospital.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmud Khan expressed sorrow at the incident and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

