Differences between NATO and Russia not easy to bridge, Stoltenberg says after talks

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 12-01-2022 19:12 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 19:12 IST
The differences between Russia and NATO over Ukraine will not be easy to bridge, the head of the military alliance said on Wednesday after the first meeting of the NATO-Russia Council in Brussels for two years. "There are significant differences between NATO allies and Russia," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters after the talks at the alliance's headquarters.

"Our differences will not be easy to bridge, but it is a positive sign that all NATO allies and Russia sat down around the same table and engaged on substantive topics."

