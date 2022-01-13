Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

U.S. criticizes China over canceled flights

The Biden administration on Wednesday criticized China's decision to cancel a growing number of flights from the United States to China because of passengers who later tested positive for COVID-19 and warned it could take action in response. "China’s actions are inconsistent with its obligations under the U.S.-China Air Transport Agreement. We are engaging with the (Chinese government) on this and we retain the right to take regulatory measures as appropriate," a U.S. Transportation Department (USDOT) spokesperson said.

Biden imposes first sanctions over North Korea weapons program after missile tests

The Biden administration on Wednesday imposed its first sanctions over North Korea's weapons programs following a series of North Korean missile launches, including two since last week.

The sanctions targeted six North Koreans, one Russian and a Russian firm Washington said were responsible for procuring goods for the programs from Russia and China.

WHO's Ryan counters Brazil's Bolsonaro and says no virus is welcome

World Health Organization Emergency Director Mike Ryan on Wednesday refuted statements made by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus would be welcome and that it could even bring about the end of the pandemic. In an interview earlier, Bolsonaro played down the advance of the new variant in Brazil.

Greek American praised at hearing to become U.S. envoy to Athens

George Tsunis, a Greek American businessman who fumbled a 2014 Senate hearing to be U.S. ambassador to Norway and withdrew from consideration, won praise on Wednesday at a hearing on his nomination to be the U.S. envoy to Greece. Former U.S. diplomats have sharply criticized the choice of the hotel developer and political donor for the Athens post, saying his lack of preparation in 2014 showed he was unfit to represent the United States abroad.

Nigeria lifts Twitter ban from midnight, government official says

Nigeria will lift a ban on Twitter from midnight after the social media platform agreed to open a local office, among other agreements with authorities in the West African country, a senior government official said on Wednesday. The Nigerian government suspended Twitter on June 4 after it removed a post from President Muhammadu Buhari that threatened to punish regional secessionists. Telecoms companies subsequently blocked access to users in Nigeria.

Prince Andrew must face sex abuse accuser's lawsuit - U.S. judge

Britain's Prince Andrew failed to persuade a U.S. judge to dismiss Virginia Giuffre's lawsuit accusing the Duke of York of sexually abusing her when she was a teenager. In a decision made public on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan said Giuffre, 38, could pursue claims that Andrew battered her and intentionally caused her emotional distress while the late financier Jeffrey Epstein was trafficking her.

Olympics-U.S. lawmakers ask IOC for assurances uniforms not made through forced labour

The United States' Congressional-Executive Commission on China (CECC) released a letter to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday voicing concern over forced labour in the production of uniforms ahead of the Beijing Games. The CECC is concerned that Anta Sports and Hengyuanxiang Group (HYX Group), with which the IOC has contracts to produce uniforms, use cotton from the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR).

Heavy rains leave Brazil indigenous group homeless again

Three years ago, the collapse of the tailings dam at an iron ore mine forced them to move their homes to higher ground. Now, the rain-swollen Paraopeba River has flooded their new village and left them homeless again.

NATO offers arms talks as Russia warns of dangers

NATO said on Wednesday it was willing to talk to Russia about arms control and missile deployments to avert the risk of war in Europe, but Moscow said the situation was "very dangerous" and the way forward was unclear. The gulf between Russia's position and that of the United States and its allies appeared as stark as ever after four hours of talks in Brussels, the second attempt this week to defuse a crisis provoked by the massing of Russian troops near Ukraine.

Quebec tax on unvaccinated may be lawful but sets risky precedent - experts

A proposal by Quebec to tax unvaccinated people may be lawful but may also go against the spirit of Canada's universal public health system, rights and medical experts said on Wednesday. Tuesday's surprise announcement by the province's premier, Francois Legault, came with few details.

