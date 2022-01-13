France slightly eases COVID travel protocols for trips from UK
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 13-01-2022 14:24 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 14:21 IST
- Country:
- France
France announced on Thursday that it was slightly easing COVID-19 protocols for travellers from Britain, saying that the proof of an essential reason for the trip and a requirement to self-isolate upon arrival would no longer be required.
The requirement for a negative COVID-19 test, conducted 24 hours before a trip, remains in place.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement