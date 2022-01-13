Left Menu

Ukraine urges Russia to continue dialogue after 'unsatisfactory week' of diplomacy

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Thursday urged Russia to continue dialogue in established negotiating formats to prove it did not want to solve problems by force.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 13-01-2022 19:00 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 17:46 IST
Dmytro Kuleba Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Thursday urged Russia to continue the dialogue in established negotiating formats to prove it did not want to solve problems by force. Russia held talks with the United States and NATO this week after massing troops near Ukraine's borders in readiness for what Kyiv and its allies say could be a new military offensive. Russia said on Thursday that talks with the West had so far failed to bridge fundamental differences.

"Despite the unsatisfactory week of great diplomacy for Russia, I believe that the only way for the Russians to confirm their lack of intention to solve problems by force is to continue the discussion in the established formats, in particular in the OSCE," Kuleba said in a statement.

