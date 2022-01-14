Left Menu

Aung San Suu Kyi replaced as Myanmar's representative at Feb hearings on Rohingya genocide at World Court

Aung San Suu Kyi has been replaced as Myanmar's top representative at hearings next month in the Rohingya genocide case at the World Court, the attorney general of Gambia, which brought the case, told Reuters on Friday. Myanmar is expected to challenge the jurisdiction of International Court of Justice, as the World Court is formally known, in a fresh round of public hearings set from Feb. 21.

Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi Image Credit: ANI
Myanmar is expected to challenge the jurisdiction of International Court of Justice, as the World Court is formally known, in a fresh round of public hearings set from Feb. 21. "A hybrid hearing (is) set to commence on the 21st of February, 2022," Gambian Attorney General Dawda Jallow said. He added that Suu Kyi, who acted as Myanmar's agent in 2019 hearings, had been replaced.

A hybrid hearing is a procedure where some of the participants are present in person and others participate online due to COVID-19 measures.

