Ukrainian police say cyber attack destroyed 'information resources'

Reuters | Updated: 17-01-2022 19:26 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 19:26 IST
Ukraine's cyber police said on Monday that last week's hacking of government systems appeared to have destroyed "external information resources".

"It can already be argued that the attack is more complex than modifying the homepage of websites," they said in a statement, adding that 95% of the sites affected were working again.

"A number of external information resources were manually destroyed by the attackers. The short timeframes for the attack indicate the coordination of hackers' actions and their number," the cyber police said.

Biden conferring with Ukraine''s leader over Russian buildup

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

