Ukraine tells EU cost of deterring Russia will be lower than price of stopping new war

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 19-01-2022 17:37 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 17:13 IST
Ukraine tells EU cost of deterring Russia will be lower than price of stopping new war
Dmytro Kuleba Image Credit: Wikipedia
Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba spoke to the European Union top diplomat Josep Borrell on Wednesday, saying the cost of deterring Russia now will always be lower than the possible future price of stopping a new war.

"In our call @JosepBorrellF and I discussed ways for the Transatlantic community to jointly deter Russia from further aggression," Kuleba said on Twitter.

"My message to all EU members is clear: whatever the price of deterrence now, it will always be lower than the possible future price of stopping a new war."

