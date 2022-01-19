Left Menu

Jailed French tourist to appear in Iran court on Thursday on spying charges -lawyer

He was charged with espionage and propaganda against the Islamic Republic. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

A jailed French tourist in Iran, Benjamin Briere, will appear before a Revolutionary Court on Thursday on spying charges, his Iranian lawyer told Reuters on Wednesday.

"Benjamin will attend the court to be tried for spying and acting against national security charges," one of his lawyers Saeid Dehghan said.

Briere has been held since May 2020, when he was arrested after flying a helicam - a remote-controlled mini helicopter used to obtain aerial or motion images - in the desert near the Turkmenistan-Iran border.

