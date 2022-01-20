Left Menu

NCCC considering way forward on National State of Disaster

The President said the legislation has allowed government to navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 20-01-2022 15:29 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 15:29 IST
NCCC considering way forward on National State of Disaster
President Ramaphosa said the decision on whether to continue on with the National State of Disaster is a “collective process” however, and any decision on it must be based on rationality. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) is considering whether or not the country will continue with the National State of Disaster legislation currently in place.

The National State of Disaster was declared by Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) Minister, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, as a response to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020,nearly two years ago.

"We are examining how best we should handle the state of disaster in this period where the infections have tapered down and to see the efficacy of using the State of Disaster legislation or utilising other measures.

"The National Coronavirus Command Council is examining exactly that to see whether we can use health protocols, health regulations to move forward in our management of this pandemic," President Ramaphosa said.

The President said the legislation has allowed government to navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact.

"Many have challenged in the courts the utilisation of the State of Disaster but I think since the disaster descended on our country we have managed the process rather well... Of course there is a good argument to be put forward that now that we are where we are, should we not examine and look at other methods [or] other instruments that can be utilised," he said.

President Ramaphosa said the decision on whether to continue on with the National State of Disaster is a "collective process" however, and any decision on it must be based on rationality.

"[We] are a free country, people have every right to advocate for the dropping of the State of Disaster instrument.

"We are government, we've got to be very rational in everything that we do so we are examining that. If [we do not drop the legislation] then we will have a very rational explanation to say why we should continue with the State of Disaster legislation," he said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global
4
French woman killed in a knife attack in Morocco, anti-terror prosecutor opens inquiry -ministry

French woman killed in a knife attack in Morocco, anti-terror prosecutor ope...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022