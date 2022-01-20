IAF chief holds virtual conference with Indo-Pacific counterparts

Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari on Thursday held a virtual conference with his counterparts of Indo-Pacific countries to discuss challenges pertaining to logistics and combat employment while operating from austere locations.

The Indian Air Force said on Twitter: ''A virtual teleconference was held today between CAS (Chief of the Air Staff) and Air Chiefs of various Air Forces of the Indo Pacific region.'' Air Force chiefs of various Indo-Pacific countries such as Singapore, South Korea, Vietnam, New Zealand, Maldives, Japan and Malaysia took part in the teleconference.

