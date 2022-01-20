U.S. lawmakers call Tesla expansion in Xinjiang 'misguided'
Two U.S. House lawmakers who head subcommittees on oversight and trade criticized Tesla's recent expansion in Xinjiang China.
"Your misguided expansion into the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region sets a poor example and further empowers the (Chinese government)," said Democrats Bill Pascrell and Earl Blumenauer in a letter to Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk.
Tesla announced recently it opened a showroom in Xinjiang, the latest foreign firm caught up in tensions related to the far-western Chinese region where detention camps have drawn heavy criticism.
