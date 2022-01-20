Accused in extortion case `involving' Param Bir Singh gets bail

A court here on Thursday granted bail to Vinay Singh, an accused in an extortion case allegedly involving former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh and dismissed police officer Sachin Waze.

The crime branch of Mumbai police, which is probing the case registered in suburban Goregaon, had arrested Vinay Singh on December 16.

Additional sessions judge Deepak Bhagawat granted him bail.

Advocate Aniket Nikam, appearing for Singh, had argued that the complainant in the case himself is an accused named in an FIR lodged in Thane for alleged extortion.

There was delay in the filing of FIR, and main accused Param Bir Singh is protected from arrest by the Supreme Court, he argued.

Nikam further submitted that as per the prosecution, Vinay Singh was the `collection agent' of Waze and Param Bir Singh, but Vinay had never contacted the duo.

Bimal Agrawal, the complainant, has accused Waze of extorting Rs 9 lakh and two high-end mobile phones for not conducting raids on two restaurant-cum-bars run by him in Goregaon.

Waze was acting at Param Bir Singh's behest, he has alleged.

