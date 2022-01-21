Left Menu

Poland will support Ukraine, says Polish president's advisor

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 21-01-2022 15:32 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 15:19 IST
Poland will support Ukraine, says Polish president's advisor
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Poland

Ukraine can count on Poland's support, the Polish president's foreign affairs advisor said on Friday, adding that talks between the presidents of the two countries had finished.

"In the face of the threat, Ukraine can count on Polish support," Jakub Kumoch told Reuters by text message. "The Euro-Atlantic community has a duty to counteract any aggression, regardless of its size and scale."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global
3
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
4
KZN dam levels continue to increase

KZN dam levels continue to increase

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022