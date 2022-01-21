Poland will support Ukraine, says Polish president's advisor

Ukraine can count on Poland's support, the Polish president's foreign affairs advisor said on Friday, adding that talks between the presidents of the two countries had finished.

"In the face of the threat, Ukraine can count on Polish support," Jakub Kumoch told Reuters by text message. "The Euro-Atlantic community has a duty to counteract any aggression, regardless of its size and scale."

