Fire at factory in Howrah

PTI | Howrah | Updated: 22-01-2022 20:35 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 20:35 IST
Fire broke out at a factory in West Bengal's Howrah district on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The incident happened in Dakshin Dari in Domjur police station area, they said.

Five fire engines doused the flames in an operation that lasted nearly five hours, they added.

It was a thermocol manufacturing unit, because of which the fire spread quickly, a fire official said.

There were no casualties and the extent of the damage is being ascertained, he said.

An investigation is on to find the cause of the fire, he said.

