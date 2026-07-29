Iran's Defense Bolster: Chinese Missile Acquisition Amid Conflicts

Iran is set to acquire up to 400 Chinese-made shoulder-fired missile launchers, rebuilding its air defenses amid conflict with the U.S. and Israel. The deal, valued at $60-70 million, is part of Tehran's efforts to address gaps exposed during ongoing military tensions, highlighting growing military ties with China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 08:30 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 08:30 IST
Iran's Defense Bolster: Chinese Missile Acquisition Amid Conflicts
DRDO conducts successful maiden flight-test of 'Kusha' Long-Range Surface-to-Air Missile (Photo: Ministry of Defence)
  • Country:
  • Iran

In a strategic move to reinforce its military capabilities, Iran is poised to receive an initial shipment from a total of up to 400 Chinese-made shoulder-fired air-defense launchers within weeks. This acquisition marks Tehran's significant attempt to fortify its short-range air defenses, discussed by three informed sources.

Valued between $60 million and $70 million, this purchase is among Iran's most extensive known military investments since tensions flared with the U.S. and Israel. The deal involves 300 to 400 man-portable air-defense systems (MANPADS), specifically Chinese-made QW-12 and FN-16 missiles, aiming to protect key military and infrastructure sites.

Despite signing with Hong Kong-based Zhongqing Baoshang International Investment, the arrangement's final deliverables could vary. Tehran is actively exploring delivery routes via Pakistan, despite denials of involvement from Pakistani authorities. This procurement underlines Iran's continued dependence on foreign defense technology amidst international sanctions.

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