New Zealand's Push for Homegrown Strike Drones

New Zealand has announced plans to purchase long-range, one-way strike drones, aiming to prioritize local suppliers. Defence Minister Chris Penk conveyed the government's intention on Wednesday, emphasizing the initiative to boost local manufacturing and enhance defence capabilities. The decision underscores a strategic move to support domestic industries.

The strike drones, operated by humans, carry explosives to targets without returning, presenting a cost-effective alternative to traditional missiles. The government's plan aligns with the Defence Force's operating budget of NZ$2.6 billion, with more than 80% already being spent locally.

Penk highlighted the growing expertise within New Zealand's industry in advanced manufacturing, digital technologies, and uncrewed systems. This expertise is crucial as the government also looks to explore unarmed long-range drones for maritime surveillance, encouraging New Zealand businesses to engage in this venture.