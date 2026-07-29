New Zealand's Push for Homegrown Strike Drones

New Zealand plans to acquire long-range strike drones with a preference for local suppliers to strengthen its defence capabilities. The country prioritizes domestic manufacturing in its defence strategy and plans to research unarmed drones for maritime surveillance, capitalizing on local industry expertise in advanced manufacturing and digital technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 08:28 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 08:28 IST
New Zealand's Push for Homegrown Strike Drones
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

New Zealand has announced plans to purchase long-range, one-way strike drones, aiming to prioritize local suppliers. Defence Minister Chris Penk conveyed the government's intention on Wednesday, emphasizing the initiative to boost local manufacturing and enhance defence capabilities. The decision underscores a strategic move to support domestic industries.

The strike drones, operated by humans, carry explosives to targets without returning, presenting a cost-effective alternative to traditional missiles. The government's plan aligns with the Defence Force's operating budget of NZ$2.6 billion, with more than 80% already being spent locally.

Penk highlighted the growing expertise within New Zealand's industry in advanced manufacturing, digital technologies, and uncrewed systems. This expertise is crucial as the government also looks to explore unarmed long-range drones for maritime surveillance, encouraging New Zealand businesses to engage in this venture.

TRENDING

1
Brazil Challenges U.S. Tariffs at WTO

Brazil Challenges U.S. Tariffs at WTO

United States
2
Boeing 737 MAX Seat Installation Error Prompts FAA Directive

Boeing 737 MAX Seat Installation Error Prompts FAA Directive

United States
3
Brazil Challenges U.S. Tariffs at WTO Amidst Trade Tensions

Brazil Challenges U.S. Tariffs at WTO Amidst Trade Tensions

United States
4
Dollar Dominates Amid Rate Hike Speculation

Dollar Dominates Amid Rate Hike Speculation

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

India’s Digital Land Reform Could Turn Old Errors into Permanent Injustice

Policies, Committees, No Control: Inside Africa’s Digital Governance Gap

More Money Isn't Enough: Kenya Study Reveals the Secret to Creating High-Growth Businesses

Higher Education’s GenAI Dilemma: Innovate Without Losing Integrity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026