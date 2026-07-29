Middle East Tensions Escalate: Strikes, Diplomacy, and Oil Impact

In a move escalating tensions in the Middle East, the U.S. and Saudi Arabia launched coordinated strikes on Iran-backed groups in Iraq on Wednesday. The strikes were a direct response to drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities that were attributed to these groups. Iran, however, warned that blaming it for these attacks would be a "major miscalculation".

The situation intensified as Iran's Revolutionary Guards announced that they had targeted and stopped three oil tankers in the strategic Strait of Hormuz. The Guards claimed the tankers ignored warnings about taking "unsafe and illegal routes," securing their control over the critical waterway.

With these latest developments, oil prices surged over $3 a barrel, reflecting the market's concern over possible conflict escalation. Meanwhile, Oman has suggested a collaborative regional management of the Strait of Hormuz to resolve tensions, although the U.S. maintains that such vital waterways should remain free from control and fees.