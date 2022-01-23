One held in Thane elderly couple murder case

A day after the bodies of an elderly couple were found with their throats slit in their home near Ganeshpuri in Thane district of Maharashtra, rural police Sunday arrested a 30-year-old man while other accused are on the run, an officer said. He said the motive behind the brutal killing of Jagannath Patil (78) and his wife Satyabhama Patil (70) will be known after other accused are arrested. Police have withheld the name of the man arrested in the case. He was remanded in police custody till January 27. The officer said that the police are working on various leads and formed special teams to nab the suspected killers.

