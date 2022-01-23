Taiwan reports new large-scale Chinese air force incursion
Taiwan's air force scrambled again on Sunday to warn away 39 Chinese aircraft that entered its air defence zone, Taiwan's defence ministry said, the latest uptick in tensions across the sensitive Taiwan Strait.
Sunday's Chinese mission involved 34 fighters plus four electronic warfare aircraft and a single bomber, the Taiwan ministry said.
