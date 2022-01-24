Left Menu

Diu: Tourist drowns in sea while taking selfie

PTI | Diu | Updated: 24-01-2022 13:47 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 13:45 IST
Diu: Tourist drowns in sea while taking selfie
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 38-year-old tourist drowned in the Arabian Sea while taking a selfie on a rock near a beach in Diu district of the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday evening after the deceased, a native of West Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh, came to Diu along with five other colleagues from his company to enjoy a holiday, they said.

The deceased, identified as Durgaprasad Giridi (38), worked as a fitter in a manufacturing unit in Sutrapada village of neighbouring Gir-Somnath district of Gujarat, Diu's Vanakbara police station inspector Pankesh Tandel said.

On Sunday evening, the group went on a rocky mound near the famous Nagoa beach to click some photos on their mobile phones, he said.

''While the victim was taking a selfie, one of his slippers fell into the sea as he was sitting on the edge of the beach rock. As he entered the waters to retrieve the footwear, a huge wave swept him away and dragged him deep into the sea. His colleagues tried to save him, but could not succeed,'' the official said. Later, a rescue team reached the spot in a boat and found the man in an unconscious state floating near a rocky area. They rushed him to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival, the official said. The body was sent for postmortem and an investigation was launched into the incident, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study provides new insights into seasons on a planet outside our solar system

Study provides new insights into seasons on a planet outside our solar syste...

 Canada
2
Expert draws parallels between China and Taliban as Xi destroying Tibetan culture

Expert draws parallels between China and Taliban as Xi destroying Tibetan cu...

 Tibet
3
Fourth COVID vaccine shot raises resistance to serious illness for over-60s: Israel

Fourth COVID vaccine shot raises resistance to serious illness for over-60s:...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Australian Open exit; Soccer-Man City's winning streak is over, United break into top four and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Aust...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022