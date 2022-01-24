Diu: Tourist drowns in sea while taking selfie

A 38-year-old tourist drowned in the Arabian Sea while taking a selfie on a rock near a beach in Diu district of the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday evening after the deceased, a native of West Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh, came to Diu along with five other colleagues from his company to enjoy a holiday, they said.

The deceased, identified as Durgaprasad Giridi (38), worked as a fitter in a manufacturing unit in Sutrapada village of neighbouring Gir-Somnath district of Gujarat, Diu's Vanakbara police station inspector Pankesh Tandel said.

On Sunday evening, the group went on a rocky mound near the famous Nagoa beach to click some photos on their mobile phones, he said.

''While the victim was taking a selfie, one of his slippers fell into the sea as he was sitting on the edge of the beach rock. As he entered the waters to retrieve the footwear, a huge wave swept him away and dragged him deep into the sea. His colleagues tried to save him, but could not succeed,'' the official said. Later, a rescue team reached the spot in a boat and found the man in an unconscious state floating near a rocky area. They rushed him to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival, the official said. The body was sent for postmortem and an investigation was launched into the incident, he added.

