R-Day parade: Swachhagrah, frontline, construction workers, auto drivers among special guests

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2022 12:02 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 12:00 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Swachhagrah, frontline workers, auto-rickshaw drivers, construction workers, and laborers who prepared the majestic tableaus were among the special guests invited this year to the Republic Day parade.

The number of people allowed to attend the parade was curtailed to approximately 5,000-8,000 due to the COVID-19 situation, with seats reserved for construction workers, frontline health workers, and others.

Among special guests were those who made an exemplary contribution towards the society during the time of Covid like the auto-rickshaw drivers who help one commute every day, construction workers of Republic Day arena who help enjoy the serenity at Rajpath, and also the laborers who prepared the majestic tableaus to make the Republic day parade a grand event. Hundred ''safaimitras'' of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) were among the special invitees to watch the Republic Day Parade at Rajpath.

