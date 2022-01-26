Lebanon ready to resume talks on disputed maritime border, Aoun says
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 26-01-2022 17:15 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 16:51 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
Lebanon is ready to resume negotiations over the demarcation of a southern maritime border that is disputed with Israel, President Michel Aoun said on Wednesday.
Long time foes Lebanon and Israel started indirect negotiations through a U.S. mediator in 2020 at a U.N. peacekeeping base in Lebanon's Naqoura, but the talks have stalled several times.
The maritime border dispute has held up exploration in the potentially gas-rich area.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- U.N.
- Israel
- Michel Aoun
- Lebanon
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. college grads sue Yale, Columbia, other schools over financial aid
U.S. police search for EU official missing from Washington canal path
Soccer-Exciting time to be part of U.S. men's team, says Lennon
U.S. supports Western African states' sanctions on Mali
U.S. insurers must cover eight at-home COVID tests per person monthly -White House