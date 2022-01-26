Left Menu

Lebanon ready to resume talks on disputed maritime border, Aoun says

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 26-01-2022 17:15 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 16:51 IST
Michel Aoun Image Credit: Twitter (@General_Aoun)
Lebanon is ready to resume negotiations over the demarcation of a southern maritime border that is disputed with Israel, President Michel Aoun said on Wednesday.

Long time foes Lebanon and Israel started indirect negotiations through a U.S. mediator in 2020 at a U.N. peacekeeping base in Lebanon's Naqoura, but the talks have stalled several times.

The maritime border dispute has held up exploration in the potentially gas-rich area.

