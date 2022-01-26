Ruckus at railway station: Two arrested, 3 cops suspended in Prayagraj

The Uttar Pradesh Police here on Wednesday arrested two people and lodged a case against around 1,000 unidentified persons in connection with the alleged rioting and blocking of the rail track at the local railway station by some job aspirants. Three policemen were also suspended with immediate effect for using unnecessary force during the incident, which took place on Tuesday. A senior police official told reporters here that it appears that the accused had taken ''money from some political parties'' to create unrest. A police team has been constituted to probe the incident from this angle.

A video of the incident had surfaced on social media, following which Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had condemned the use of force against job aspirants, who had gathered there in protest against alleged irregularities in a railway recruitment exam. The two people arrested in connection with the case have been identified as Pradeep Yadav and Mukesh Yadav while the search for the third suspect, Rajesh Sachin, is on, police said.

They had made inflammatory remarks on social media, police added. Giving information to reporters at the Police Lines here, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Kumar said a video of the incident had surfaced on social media, in which some policemen were seen using unnecessary force. Those policemen have been identified as Mohammad Arif Khan, Durgesh Kumar and Achhe Lal. They have been suspended with immediate effect and departmental action is being taken against them, he said. The SSP said there is no quarrel between police and students and those who play with students’ future won’t be spared. He said in connection with the Tuesday's incident, they have registered a case against 1,000 unidentified miscreants under 13 serious sections. The Prayagraj police will not take action against any innocent person, he assured. The SSP said that it appears that the miscreants ''took money from some political parties to create unrest''. An 11-member team has been constituted to investigate this aspect, he said. A large number of students had gathered on the railway track but were chased down by police. During this, some students allegedly pelted policemen with stones. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday accused the Uttar Pradesh Police of assaulting students and vandalising their hostel in Prayagraj for protesting against unemployment. The SSP had said some of them pelted policemen with stones and hid in their hostel nearby. Police were trying to catch the culprits and some of the personnel used unnecessary force, which is visible in the video, he had said.

