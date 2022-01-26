Biden's nominee to replace Justice Breyer to receive 'prompt' Senate hearing - Schumer
Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2022 23:30 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 23:30 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden's nominee to replace Liberal Justice Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court will receive a "prompt hearing" and will be considered and confirmed by the full Senate with "all deliberate speed", Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday.
Breyer, at 83 the oldest member of the U.S. Supreme Court, will retire at the end of the court's current term that runs through the end of June, NBC News and CNN reported on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Arctic chill prompts school closures across U.S. Northeast
U.S. Medicare plans to cover Biogen Alzheimer's drug only for trial patients
Soccer-U.S. Soccer president urges women's team to settle lawsuit
QUOTES-Reactions to Biden speech on U.S. voting rights
U.S. Medicare plans to cover Biogen Alzheimer's drug only for trial patients