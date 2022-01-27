UK's Wallace: We don't judge Germany for not providing weapons to Ukraine
Britain is not judging countries who have chosen not to supply Ukraine with lethal weapons, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Wednesday during a visit to Berlin.
Asked during a news conference alongside his German counterpart whether he felt Germany was doing enough to deter a Russian invasion of Ukraine, Wallace said: "The advantage of being in NATO is there are 30 allies so we can all assist Ukraine in our own way."
"Obviously the United Kingdom has taken a view that lethal aid of a tactical defensive nature is something that the Ukrainians need. But we're not sitting in judgement over other countries."
