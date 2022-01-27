Left Menu

It said any extra contribution by Britain is more likely to focus on NATO's northeastern flank rather than its southeastern fringes - which would be closer to Ukraine.

UK's Wallace: We don't judge Germany for not providing weapons to Ukraine

Britain is not judging countries who have chosen not to supply Ukraine with lethal weapons, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Wednesday during a visit to Berlin.

While the United States and Britain have started sending more arms to Ukraine, Germany has ruled out sending deadly weapons for historical reasons and said it will supply military helmets and a field hospital. Asked during a news conference alongside his German counterpart whether he felt Germany was doing enough to deter a Russian invasion of Ukraine, Wallace said: "The advantage of being in NATO is there are 30 allies so we can all assist Ukraine in our own way.

"Obviously the United Kingdom has taken a view that lethal aid of a tactical defensive nature is something that the Ukrainians need. But we're not sitting in judgement over other countries." On Tuesday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Britain would look to contribute to any new NATO deployments if Russia invaded Ukraine.

The Telegraph newspaper, citing UK government sources, reported Britain was now considering sending additional military forces to eastern Europe as a deterrent to a Russian invasion. It said any extra contribution by Britain is more likely to focus on NATO's northeastern flank rather than its southeastern fringes - which would be closer to Ukraine.

