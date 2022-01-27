Left Menu

UK considers deploying troops ahead of potential Russian invasion of Ukraine -the Telegraph

Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2022 02:19 IST
The UK is considering deploying hundreds of troops to Eastern Europe ahead of a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine, The Telegraph reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Government sources confirmed that “very advanced discussions” are under way after reports emerged from Washington that the U.S., UK and a handful of NATO allies are in talks about bolstering their military presence on the coalition’s eastern flank, The Telegraph said.

It is thought that a public announcement on new deployments from a smaller grouping of partners within the alliance could come as soon as Thursday, the report said.

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

