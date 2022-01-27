Left Menu

N.Korea fires projectile into sea off east coast, S.Korea says

Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2022 04:52 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 04:52 IST
North Korea fired at least one "unknown projectile" into the sea off its east coast, South Korea's military said on Thursday, in what would be the sixth round of missile tests this month.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said it had detected the launch, but did not elaborate. On Tuesday, North Korea had fired two cruise missiles into the sea off its east coast, South Korea's military said, amid rising tension over a recent series of weapons tests.

Earlier in the month North Korea tested tactical guided missiles, two "hypersonic missiles" capable of high speed and maneuvering after lift-off, and a railway-borne missile system.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

