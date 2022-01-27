Left Menu

China says U.S. should correct wrongdoing in trade practices against China

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 27-01-2022 12:50 IST
  • China

The United States should take immediate action to correct wrongdoing in trade practices against China, China's commerce ministry said on Thursday, after the World Trade Organization ruling that let China impose tariffs on U.S. goods.

The WTO ruling is of great significance for correcting illegal countervailing practices of the United States and safeguarding the trade interests of Chinese firms, the ministry said in a statement on its website.

