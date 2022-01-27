China says U.S. should correct wrongdoing in trade practices against China
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 27-01-2022 12:50 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 12:47 IST
- Country:
- China
The United States should take immediate action to correct wrongdoing in trade practices against China, China's commerce ministry said on Thursday, after the World Trade Organization ruling that let China impose tariffs on U.S. goods.
The WTO ruling is of great significance for correcting illegal countervailing practices of the United States and safeguarding the trade interests of Chinese firms, the ministry said in a statement on its website.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Arctic chill prompts school closures across U.S. Northeast
U.S. Medicare plans to cover Biogen Alzheimer's drug only for trial patients
Soccer-U.S. Soccer president urges women's team to settle lawsuit
QUOTES-Reactions to Biden speech on U.S. voting rights
U.S. Medicare plans to cover Biogen Alzheimer's drug only for trial patients