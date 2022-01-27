Biden to speak with Ukraine's Zelenskiy on Thursday - source
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-01-2022 21:23 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 21:23 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden will speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday afternoon, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
The conversation will come after Russia said earlier on Thursday it was clear the United States was not willing to address its main security concerns, but kept the door open for further dialogue in their standoff over Ukraine.
