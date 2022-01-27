Left Menu

HC reinstates Uttarkashi District Panchayat president

PTI | Nainital | Updated: 27-01-2022 21:39 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 21:39 IST
The Uttarakhand High Court on Thursday put a stay on the dismissal of Uttarkashi District Panchayat president Deepak Bijalwan and reinstated him to the post.

Bijalwan's dismissal had followed allegations of financial irregularities against him.

The single bench of Acting Chief Justice Sajjan Kumar Mishra stayed the order of dismissal and reinstated Bijalwan as president of Uttarkashi District Panchayat.

The court directed the SIT to continue the ongoing investigation into the matter but restrained it from making any arrests in the case.

The hearing was conducted through video conferencing.

