Man killed while crossing road, driver of unidentified vehicle absconds

A 36-year-old man was killed after being hit by an unknown vehicle on Nagpur-Bhandara road in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

Ashish Kale was crossing the road when the incident took place, a Pardi police station official said, adding that the driver of the offending vehicle fled without offering medical help to the victim.

A case has been registered against the unidentified driver for causing death by negligence, rash driving and other offences, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)