Man killed while crossing road, driver of unidentified vehicle absconds

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 30-01-2022 20:04 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 20:04 IST
A 36-year-old man was killed after being hit by an unknown vehicle on Nagpur-Bhandara road in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

Ashish Kale was crossing the road when the incident took place, a Pardi police station official said, adding that the driver of the offending vehicle fled without offering medical help to the victim.

A case has been registered against the unidentified driver for causing death by negligence, rash driving and other offences, he added.

