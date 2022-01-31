Yemen's Houthis say to disclose details of new military operation against UAE - tweet
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 31-01-2022 02:40 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 02:40 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
The military spokesman of Yemen's Houthi group said on Twitter on Sunday evening that the Iran-allied group will disclose details of a new military operation deep inside the United Arab Emirates during the next hours.
He gave no more details and there was no UAE confirmation that the gulf country was attacked again by Houthis.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
