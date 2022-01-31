Left Menu

Yemen's Houthis say to disclose details of new military operation against UAE - tweet

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 31-01-2022 02:40 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 02:40 IST
Yemen's Houthis say to disclose details of new military operation against UAE - tweet
The military spokesman of Yemen's Houthi group said on Twitter on Sunday evening that the Iran-allied group will disclose details of a new military operation deep inside the United Arab Emirates during the next hours.

He gave no more details and there was no UAE confirmation that the gulf country was attacked again by Houthis.

