President Ramaphosa to receive Part 2 of State Capture Commission report

In a statement, the Presidency said it will publish this part of the report shortly after it is presented to the Director-General in the Presidency, Phindile Baleni, by the Secretary of the Commission, Professor Itumeleng Mosala.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 31-01-2022 15:20 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 15:20 IST
The Presidency said it  will receive the third and final part of the report by 28 February 2022. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to receive the second part of the report of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, Corruption and Fraud in the Public Sector, on Tuesday.

Acting Chief Justice and Commission Chairperson Judge Raymond Zondo presented the first part of the report to President Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings on 4 January 2022.

The Presidency said it will receive the third and final part of the report by 28 February 2022.

"As required by a ruling of the Gauteng High Court on 28 December 2021 – and in line with the remedial action contained in the Public Protector's report dated October 2016 – the President will submit the full Commission report to Parliament by the 30 June 2022 with an indication of his intentions with regards to implementation of the Commission's recommendations," the Presidency said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

