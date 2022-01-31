Left Menu

Bulli Bai app case: Mumbai court remands prime accused Neeraj Bishnoi to judicial custody

A Metropolitan Magistrates court in Mumbai on Monday remanded Bishnoi to judicial custody. With this, all the six persons, being interrogated by the Cyber Cell of the Mumbai Police in connection with the hate app case, are in judicial custody.Police had earlier arrested Vishal Jha, Mayank Rawat, Shweta Singh, Neeraj Singh and Omkareshwar Thakur.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-01-2022 18:07 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 17:40 IST
Bulli Bai app case: Mumbai court remands prime accused Neeraj Bishnoi to judicial custody
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A court here on Monday remanded Neeraj Bishnoi, the prime accused in the Bulli Bai app case wherein photos of some Muslim women were posted online for 'auction', to judicial custody for two weeks.

Bishnoi, the alleged creator of the mobile application, was arrested earlier this month by the Delhi Police in a similar case. Mumbai Police later took his custody for investigating the Bulli Bai app case. A Metropolitan Magistrate's court in Mumbai on Monday remanded Bishnoi to judicial custody. With this, all the six persons, being interrogated by the Cyber Cell of the Mumbai Police in connection with the hate app case, are in judicial custody.

Police had earlier arrested Vishal Jha, Mayank Rawat, Shweta Singh, Neeraj Singh and Omkareshwar Thakur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice; Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers and more

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
4
Study finds Zika vaccine shows better results in preclinical studies

Study finds Zika vaccine shows better results in preclinical studies

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022