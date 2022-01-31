China's UN envoy says opposes public Security Council meeting, favors quiet diplomacy

The Chinese ambassador to the United Nations on Monday said his government favors quiet diplomacy to resolve the Ukraine crisis and will oppose a public session of the U.N. Security Council on the issue.

"We are against a public meeting," Chinese envoy Zhang Jun told reporters as he entered the council chamber. "This is really the right time calling for quiet diplomacy."

