China's UN envoy says opposes public Security Council meeting, favors quiet diplomacy
Reuters | Updated: 31-01-2022 20:41 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 20:41 IST
The Chinese ambassador to the United Nations on Monday said his government favors quiet diplomacy to resolve the Ukraine crisis and will oppose a public session of the U.N. Security Council on the issue.
"We are against a public meeting," Chinese envoy Zhang Jun told reporters as he entered the council chamber. "This is really the right time calling for quiet diplomacy."
