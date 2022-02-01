Coast Guard Raising Day celebrated

The 46th Coast Guard Raising Day was celebrated at Indian Coast Guard Station Vizhinjam on Tuesday. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, all public activities were cancelled and the celebration was restricted to only an exclusive function where Indian Coast Guard personnel along with a few veterans were in attendance adhering to COVID protocol, a defence statement said here.

Station Commander Sreekumar G, felicitated the Indian Coast Guard veterans and presented them with mementos from Commander, Indian Coast Guard Region (west), Mumbai, the statement added.

