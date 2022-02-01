Left Menu

Coast Guard Raising Day celebrated

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 01-02-2022 13:33 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 13:33 IST
Coast Guard Raising Day celebrated
  • Country:
  • India

The 46th Coast Guard Raising Day was celebrated at Indian Coast Guard Station Vizhinjam on Tuesday. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, all public activities were cancelled and the celebration was restricted to only an exclusive function where Indian Coast Guard personnel along with a few veterans were in attendance adhering to COVID protocol, a defence statement said here.

Station Commander Sreekumar G, felicitated the Indian Coast Guard veterans and presented them with mementos from Commander, Indian Coast Guard Region (west), Mumbai, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan
2
New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outburst

New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outb...

 United States
3
Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

 Global
4
Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022