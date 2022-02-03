Left Menu

Maha: Six arrested for robbery

PTI | Latur | Updated: 03-02-2022 18:26 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 18:13 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Six persons were arrested in Maharashtra's Latur district in a case of robbery on Thursday and goods worth Rs 46.5 lakh were seized from their possession, police said. The main accused, Balaji Koyle of Shivganeappa, has been absconding, police said.

As many as 548 sacks of soybean worth Rs 16.7 lakh had been stolen from a godown at New MIDC, Latur, on February 1, a police official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

