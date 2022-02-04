NDMC, PayTM join hands to enhance municipal services online

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation and a leading e-payment firm on Thursday joined hands to boost digital mode of payment for citizens to avail civic services, officials said.

Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Goel said the collaboration will promote hassle-free digital transactions and enhance digital penetration among the citizens.

NDMC and PayTM joined hands to boost digital mode of payment for availing civic services, the officials said, adding that the move will go a long way in promoting transparency and ease of doing business.

Goel said citizens can pay taxes through a payment gateway which will soon be available for availing other municipal services, such as registration of birth and death, e-mutation, health trade licence, parks and community hall booking, etc.

It provides digital access and the aim is to make e-governance services available to citizens with ease, the officials said.

In another development, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation said that under the Swachh Survekshan-2022, it has declared Ghumanhera ward in the Najafgarh Zone as its first 'Atmanirbhar Ward'.

This ward comprises 24 village committees. Because of active participation of residents and pursuance of a brand ambassador, they have achieved 100 per cent segregation of waste and have been able to process 100 per cent wet waste within their ward and generate compost, officials said.

SDMC appeals to all residents of South Delhi to please segregate their waste in dry, wet and hazardous segments, and hand it over to sanitation staff during door-to-door collection, they said.

