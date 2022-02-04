Russia planning to stage fabricated attacks by Ukrainian military -State Dept
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. State Department on Thursday said the United States has information that Russia is planning to stage fabricated attacks by Ukrainian military or intelligence forces as a pretext for the invasion of Ukraine, adding that one possible option involves the production of a propaganda video.
State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters that the United States is publicizing intelligence to lay bare the extent of Russia's destabilizing actions toward Ukraine and to dissuade Russia from continuing what Price said was a dangerous campaign.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United States
- The U.S. State Department
- Ukraine
- Ned Price
- Price
- Ukrainian
- Russia
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 9-Biden sees Russia moving on Ukraine, sows doubt on Western response
Erdogan may visit Ukraine on February 3
U.S. clears Baltic states to send U.S.-made weapons to Ukraine
WRAPUP 10-Biden sees Russia moving on Ukraine, sows doubt on Western response
U.S. clears Baltic states to send U.S.-made weapons to Ukraine