Russia planning to stage fabricated attacks by Ukrainian military -State Dept

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-02-2022 00:54 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 00:54 IST
The U.S. State Department on Thursday said the United States has information that Russia is planning to stage fabricated attacks by Ukrainian military or intelligence forces as a pretext for the invasion of Ukraine, adding that one possible option involves the production of a propaganda video.

State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters that the United States is publicizing intelligence to lay bare the extent of Russia's destabilizing actions toward Ukraine and to dissuade Russia from continuing what Price said was a dangerous campaign.

