Man shot dead in east Delhi

A 24-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified men in east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar area, police said on Thursday. The deceased was Mayur Chauhan, a resident of Guru Ramdas Nagar, they said. A caller informed the police that unidentified men fired shots near a gurudwara in Guru Ramdas Nagar and a man was injured in the firing, officials said. After reaching the spot, the police was informed that the injured man's friend had rushed him to a hospital, they said. During inquiry, it was found that the assailants who were in a car and on a motorcycle had shot at Chauhan and he succumbed at Max Hospital in Patparganj, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap said. A case was registered and teams constituted to nab the accused, she said. In another incident, a caller informed officials of the Shakarpur police station on Wednesday that 10 to 15 people were firing shots and damaging vehicles near a government primary school at Ganesh Nagar Extension, an officer said.

After reaching the spot, the police found empty cartridges and one live cartridge. Although no one was injured in the firing, two cars and one two-wheeler were damaged, the officer said. A case was registered at Shakarpur police station and investigation taken up, Kashyap said. Multiple teams were formed and efforts were being made to apprehend those responsible. It seems that the accused in both the cases were the same and further investigation was underway, police added. Mayur's father Sanjeev Chauhan claimed that his son was shot dead by a local known to him. Sanjeev, a property dealer, said, ''My son returned home after celebrating the birthday of his fiancee's mother, when around 11.30 pm he received a call from someone who asked him to go downstairs for some work. ''Mayur went near the Balaji Rasoi restaurant where some people were present and one of them pushed him inside a Swift car. He, somehow, managed to get out of the vehicle but when he tried to run away, they fired three rounds at him and he collapsed in a street near the gurudwara,'' he said. Raman and Kallu took him to Max Hospital in Patparganj, Sanjeev said. Later, Sanjeev said he received information about the attack and when he met Mayur, who was injured, his son said that ''one local had opened fire. He received one bullet in the shoulder and two in the back''. Sanjeev said that Mayur and the local, whose name he disclosed, were in the same school and known to each other. ''Around 3-4 years ago, there was a dispute between them over a petty issue and Mayur fired a bullet in air. A police case was registered but the matter was settled between the parties 15 to 20 days later,'' he said. Mayur's marriage was scheduled for December this year, Sanjeev said, adding that his son used to work with him A woman living near the spot where the firing took place said they thought it was firecrackers. ''We had no idea that firing took place at that time. Later, people gathered near our building and we got to know that the victim was lying there. There was a lot of blood onthe street and some of them took him to a hospital,'' she said. A shopkeeper said that he has lived in the area for 40 years and nothing like this has happened before. In the Ganesh Nagar extension incident, Mukesh Yadav, a grocery shop owner, said he was parking his car around 11 pm on Wednesday after returning from a wedding function when two rounds were fired in the air. ''We got scared and my sons ran inside the building and closed the main door, while I hid in the car,'' Yadav said. ''My sons ran upstairs as the assailants chased them. They were let inside by their mother who closed the door behind them. Meanwhile, the assailants fired around 7-8 rounds, damaged a scooty and the windscreen of my car. ''One of them saw me hiding and brandished his pistol at me. I got scared and stepped out of the car with folded hands. One of them looked at me and said he is not the person, so, I ran home,'' Yadav said. He said the entire incident lasted for around 10 minutes following which the assailants left the spot. On the main gate of Yadav's building, there were two bullet marks. CCTV footage of the incident showed Yadav's sons run inside the building being pursued by over 10 people carrying sticks and guns in their hands. One man, wearing a red cap, fired a bullet and he was joined by two more people who also fired at the main gate. The man wearing the cap opened the main gate using force and entered the building ith his associates. They damaged the scooter parked outside the building with sticks. Some locals also can be seen approaching the spot from the other side of the street and in the last video, a man is seen running inside the building.

