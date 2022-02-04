Left Menu

Yadavs block Delhi-Gurgram Expressway demanding 'Ahir Regiment' in Army

A protest was mounted here at Kherki Dhaula Toll Plaza demanding establishing of an Ahir regiment in the Indian Army. Owing to the jam, the toll gate was also kept free for some time till traffic was eased by police.Water proof tents were set up across the protest site for shelter of the demonstrators, who began their sit-in with a havan around 11 am.

04-02-2022
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A protest was mounted here at Kherki Dhaula Toll Plaza demanding establishing of an Ahir regiment in the Indian Army. The protest was held under the banner of 'United Ahir Regimental Morcha'. Several political and religious groups took part in the protest leading to a massive traffic jam on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway.

People from various villages, mostly youths, wearing yellow caps thronged to the 'dharna' place.

Even though heavy police force was already deployed to deal with the crowd, due to haphazard parking of vehicles, situation soon became hard to manage and led to a jam. Owing to the jam, the toll gate was also kept free for some time till traffic was eased by police.

Water proof tents were set up across the protest site for shelter of the demonstrators, who began their sit-in with a 'havan' around 11 am. In the midst of chanting, people raised slogans of Ahir Regiment.

The protesters also announced that if the regiment is not formed till coming election, they will boycott the election, even as a local leader gave his assurance.

Manoj Yadav Kankrola, founding member of the morcha, said there are 23 caste based regiments in Indian army.

"In Indian Army, Ahir soldiers are in very large numbers. Their names are among those who achieved martyrdom. We are asking for our rights, which we will take," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

