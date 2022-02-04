Left Menu

DDMA releases order relaxing COVID-19 curbs in Delhi

Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday released an order relaxing COVID-19 curbs in Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2022 22:37 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 22:37 IST
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday released an order relaxing COVID-19 curbs in Delhi. "Schools, colleges, educational institutions from class 9th onwards to reopen from February 7, Duration of night curfew reduced by one hour (between 11 pm & 5 am) Gyms, swimming pools, Spas have been allowed to reopen," reads the order.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 2,272 new cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, with the positivity rate dipping to 3.85 per cent. As per the bulletin shared by the state Health Department, a total of 59,036 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

With this, the number of COVID-19 cases in the state has gone up to 18,40,919. During the last 24 hours, 4,166 people recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries in the national capital to 18,03,251.

20 people lost their lives to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours. The death toll in the state due to the virus currently stands at 25,952. There are currently 11,716 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi, out of which 8,170 are in home isolation. There are currently 32,780 active containment zones in the national capital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

