NSCN-IM cadre surrenders in Arunachal

Raomai, who hails from Khamsom village in Manipurs Senapati district, has been involved in various extortion activities, Mize said. More than 50 members of various insurgent outfits joined the mainstream in Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts in the last 12 months, he said.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 08-02-2022 21:16 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 21:16 IST
A 38-year-old cadre of the NSCN-IM surrendered before security forces in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district on Tuesday, an official said.

The member of the Isak Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland has been identified as Thaisi Raomai, a self-styled private of the outfit, Tirap Deputy Commissioner Taro Mize said.

The rebel along with a pistol and ammunition surrendered before Assam Rifles personnel and Tirap district police, the official said. Raomai, who hails from Khamsom village in Manipur's Senapati district, has been involved in various extortion activities, Mize said. He has been associated with the organisation since 2006, the Tirap DC said. More than 50 members of various insurgent outfits joined the mainstream in Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts in the last 12 months, he said. ''The trend is reflective of the growing disgruntlement among the cadres and has ushered in normalcy and peace in the region,'' the DC said.

