Kim Jong Un and Daughter Ju Ae Honor Korean War Heroes: Legacy and Leadership in Focus

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, along with his daughter Ju Ae, commemorated the 73rd anniversary of the Korean War armistice by visiting war memorials, according to state media KCNA. This marks Ju Ae's first participation in such events, highlighting her growing public profile.

During the ceremony, both Kim and Ju Ae paid their respects at various cemeteries, met with veterans, and laid flowers at the graves of early guerrilla fighters. Kim emphasized Pyongyang's narrative of a 'great victory' in the conflict, aligning with the armistice's historical significance.

South Korea's National Intelligence Service has suggested that Ju Ae's increasing visibility and involvement in state affairs may position her as Kim's successor. Recent images of Ju Ae engaging in military activities further support this theory, strengthening her public image as a potential future leader.