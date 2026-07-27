Dollar Dips as Global Diplomacy Sparks Market Shift

The dollar experienced a notable decline against major currencies on Monday following the U.S. cessation of airstrikes in Iran. This development also prompted a fall in oil prices and boosted investor optimism ahead of significant central bank meetings scheduled for the week.

In particular, the dollar fell by 0.2% to 163.53 yen, marking its steepest daily drop since July 10. Meanwhile, the euro appreciated by 0.3%, reaching $1.1404, and the pound edged up by 0.1% to $1.333. Concurrently, Brent crude oil tumbled 6.5% to $90.45 per barrel, reflecting the geopolitical pause.

Market volatility remains as Iran stated it would cease hostilities if the U.S. does. With the Federal Reserve & other central banks gearing up for meetings, the outlook is uncertain, especially with talks of potential interest rate hikes amid varying inflation expectations and ongoing geopolitical tensions.