On Monday, the Kremlin announced it had no concrete information about new proposals for a peace settlement in Ukraine. This statement comes prior to a key meeting in Washington between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

The talks, set for Tuesday, have been surrounded by speculation about a possible air ceasefire proposal that might be addressed to Russian counterparts. However, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov downplayed these discussions, labeling them as mere media speculation without tangible details.

Peskov also dismissed Zelenskiy's assertion regarding Moscow's plans to host 30,000 North Korean troops in Russia. He firmly stated, "It's not for Zelenskiy to talk about our plans."