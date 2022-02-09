World Court orders Uganda to pay reparations of $325 million to DR Congo
Reuters | The Hague | Updated: 09-02-2022 20:47 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 20:47 IST
- Country:
- Netherlands
The International Court of Justice on Wednesday ordered Uganda to pay $325 million in reparations to the Democratic Republic of Congo for Kampala's role in conflicts in Congo's resource-rich Ituri province.
Rulings of the ICJ, the United Nations' highest court that deals with disputes between states, are final and cannot be appealed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kampala
- Congo
- Uganda
- Democratic Republic of Congo
- United Nations'
- Ituri
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Degrees of African, Congolese students be issued on time: AICTE to VCs, principals
Detained Ugandan author and Museveni critic freed on bail
Suspected Islamists kill at least 12 in eastern Congo attacks on villages
Ugandan author and Museveni critic re-arrested after freedom ruling
Uganda's president seeks to boost trade and rein in borrowing