World Court orders Uganda to pay reparations of $325 million to DR Congo

The International Court of Justice on Wednesday ordered Uganda to pay $325 million in reparations to the Democratic Republic of Congo for Kampala's role in conflicts in Congo's resource-rich Ituri province.

Rulings of the ICJ, the United Nations' highest court that deals with disputes between states, are final and cannot be appealed.

